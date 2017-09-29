12th death from nursing home that lost power, AC during Irma

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, a woman is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as patients are evacuated after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. After 11 nursing home residents died in the sweltering heat of hurricane-induced power outages, Florida's nursing home industry is now on a collision course with Gov. Rick Scott. Days after Hurricane Irma ravaged the state, Scott used his emergency powers to put in place new rules that require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have generators capable of providing backup power for four days. The Republican governor, who normally brags about eliminating regulations on businesses, gave nursing homes 60 days to comply. Nursing home officials say they can't. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) – A twelfth death has been reported from a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 57-year-old patient Dolores Biamonte on Friday.

Officials said she died Thursday night.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman says her department is treating all deaths from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills as part its criminal investigation.

Eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after the storm knocked out the nursing home’s air conditioning. Others died in the following days. Some who died had body temperatures as high as 109.9 degrees Fahrenheit (48 Celsius).

Investigators want to know why the patients died after the storm even though a fully functioning hospital sits just across the street from the nursing home.

