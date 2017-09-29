Lockdown lifted after report of gun at Henderson Co. school, deputies say

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Two Henderson County schools were on lockdown after a report of a student possibly having a gun on campus, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office performed security sweeps at Apple Valley Middle School and North Henderson High School.

Both schools were placed on lockdown at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

The security sweeps confirmed that there was no weapon on campus.

The lockdown was lifted at about 3:00 p.m. and students were dismissed on the regular schedule at 3:15 p.m.

 

