Advocate talks alleged child sexual molestation by father, son

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A father and son remain in jail, accused of sexually molesting three children.

When Rickie Galloway, 63, gave his son Jason Galloway, 34, a ride to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for his sex offender registration appointment, deputies arrested them both.

Investigators say from January 2016 to August 2017 both men engaged in sexual acts with three different children, and the victims are all less than 11 years old.

The sheriff’s office says the incidents happened at private homes, and the two men were known by the victims.

“Most of the time with children, child sexual abuse is with either a caregiver, someone that is an authority,” said Pickens County Advocacy Center Executive Director Shannon Lambert. “It is very disheartening and saddening that children have to be afflicted by this type of sexual abuse.”

She said the victim advocates from the PCAC responded to the initial call to provide crisis intervention for this case.

“We look to see what ways we can help parents and also the children heal from the trauma,” said Lambert. The Julie Valentine Center is also involved in this case as warrants say the victims disclosed the details to counselors.

She said parents should choose to have the tough conversations with their children about the issue. She said of the 80 victims helped by the organization in 2016, about half were minors.

“Even though it’s a very uncomfortable topic, it’s a topic that needs to be discussed in the home and it needs to be done between parents and children,” said Lambert. “We do a lot of education in the schools and that is great, but we also tell them its okay to talk to your parents if something is bothering you.”

Lambert said with a safe and supportive environment, children can learn to heal after the abuse.

“Children are very resilient and that is one of the fortunate things when a traumatic event,” she said. “There will be potential long term effects whether it’s trust issues, relationship issues, and even if there’s certain things that could trigger the abuse to come back to them.”

Jason Galloway has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree.

Rickie Galloway has been charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree.

