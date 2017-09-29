Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warns spike in phone scams

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The Sheriff’s Office is warning of an increase in scam calls across Anderson County and with new spoofing software, you may be more inclined to answer.

In the last few weeks, Anderson County has received more than 35 reports for scams. It could be phone calls, text messages or internet scams, the calls come from anywhere and they could ask for anything.

“It can actually take somebody else’s number and use it as their own, so it makes it harder to track them down because you are looking at a number that actually belongs to somebody else,” said Detective Grady Epps with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Epps said while these are hard crimes to solve, they need your help to find the scammers. If you receive a call, get a call back number and call local law enforcement because they will be able to verify if the call is real or not.

You can report scams to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs by calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322), clicking REPORT A SCAM or Tweeting @SCDCA using the hashtag #TellDCA. For more information about scams and how you can protect yourself, you can visit: http://www.consumer.sc.gov/Pages/Scams.aspx