Body that washed ashore in NC was likely buried at sea a year ago

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A medical examiner says the body of a neatly dressed man that washed ashore on the Outer Banks this week was likely buried at sea up to a year ago.

The body was discovered Tuesday by a Nags Headman who was watching the waves generated by Hurricane Maria.

Police Chief Kevin Brinkley told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper that the man’s body was in a black bag made out of what looked like a synthetic material, and its bottom was ripped out.

A spokeswoman said the Environmental Protection Agency is working with the medical examiner in Greenville to share information about reported sea burials in hopes of identifying the body.

Sea burials are allowed under the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate HS to have K9 sweep campus after threat on bathroom wall Boiling Springs High School says K9s will sweep the school after a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.

Help find car break-in suspect in Buncombe Co. Deputies are looking for a woman they say broke into a car in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.

Greenville Police Dept. unveils new recruitment truck The Greenville Police Department unveiled their new recruitment truck Wednesday at the TD Convention Center.