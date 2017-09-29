Dad, son charged after 3 kids molested in Pickens Co., deputies say

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A father and son have been arrested after engaging in sexual acts with three different victims under the age of 11, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents took place between January of 2016 and August of 2017, deputies say.

They say all incidents happened at private residences and the victims knew the two men.

34-year-old Jason Riley Galloway was arrested this week when he came in for his routine Sex Offender Registration appointment at the sheriff’s office.

His 63-year-old father, Rickie Freeman Galloway, was giving him a ride to the appointment and was also arrested.

Jason Galloway has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree.

Rickie Galloway has been charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree.

They are both being held at the Pickens County Detention Center. They were both denied bond.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

