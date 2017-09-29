Elementary school kid disciplined after taking BB gun on bus, officials say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school student has been disciplined after bringing a BB gun onto a bus, according to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

She says the child is a student at Bell’s Crossing Elementary School.

The child had the BB gun on the bus Friday afternoon.

Another student saw the gun and told the bus driver.

The driver immediately took the gun from the student and contacted law enforcement.

The child was removed from the bus by police and a report was filed.

There was no violence and no threats were made.

The child is being disciplined accordingly, Brotherton says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

VIDEO: Riverside HS football player hurt, taken off field A Riverside High School football player is injured after Friday night’s game, according to school officials.

Spartanburg school dist. “goes gold” to raise awareness about childhood cancer One school raised $1000 thanks to the bright idea of a 5th grader who wanted to help.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warns spike in phone scams ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The Sheriff’s Office is warning of an increase in scam calls across Anderson County and with new spoofing software…

Invasive tree-killing insect found in Upstate Agriculture officials held a public hearing Friday morning to address the appearance of an invasive insect in the Upstate.

Upstate HS to have K9 sweep campus after threat on bathroom wall Boiling Springs High School says K9s will sweep the school after a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.