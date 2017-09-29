Elementary school kid disciplined after taking BB gun on bus, officials say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An elementary school student has been disciplined after bringing a BB gun onto a bus, according to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton.

She says the child is a student at Bell’s Crossing Elementary School.

The child had the BB gun on the bus Friday afternoon.

Another student saw the gun and told the bus driver.

The driver immediately took the gun from the student and contacted law enforcement.

The child was removed from the bus by police and a report was filed.

There was no violence and no threats were made.

The child is being disciplined accordingly, Brotherton says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

