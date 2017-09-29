Grandma charged with smuggling drugs to jailed grandson

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.

The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force said 64-year-old Carolyn Lou Gay was arrested Wednesday on 15 charges related to drug possession and delivery.

News media report a criminal complaint says Gay visited her grandson Sept. 2 at Eastern Regional Jail near Martinsburg. The complaint says a guard heard inmate Shawn Douglas Weister tell Gay to “go ahead.” It says Weister was directed to a strip search room, but instead ran away. When guards caught up, he yelled: “Run, Granny! They caught me.”

The complaint says investigators found 22 sealed drinking straws containing various drugs including heroin in Weister’s possession, and Gay is the only person who visited him.

