How to register for Salvation Army Angel Tree program

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – It’s time for families to register for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, according to a press release.

The program helps provide Christmas presents for families who are in financial need and have children between the age of 0 and 12 years old.

Registration will take place between October 2nd and October 6th at the Salvation Army Social Services office on John B. White Sr. Blvd.

Hours for registration will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day.

To participate in the program, you must bring a picture ID (of yourself) and must be the parent or legal guardian of the child being registered.

You also must have proof of income for everyone in your household.

You will need to bring one ID of each child being registered. The ID must show their date of birth (ex: Medicaid card, birth certificate, shot records, school records).

You must also have proof that you have a Spartanburg address.

Officials ask that you do not bring children to the registration.

You can only sign up for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program if you have not registered for Christmas assistance from any other program.

For more information, you can contact Annette Haynie at the Salvation Army at (864) 576-6670.

