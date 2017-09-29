Invasive tree killing insect found in Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agriculture officials held a public hearing Friday morning to address the appearance of an invasive insect in the Upstate.

Officials found the Emerald Ash Borer, an Asian beetle, on trees in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Oconee Counties on August 3rd, which was the first sighting in the state.

The Emerald Ash Borer affects Ash trees which are often found by creeks and rivers or used for shade in cities.

“It feeds in such a ferocious manner that it kills the trees,” said Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry Assistant Director, Steven Long.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture help put up 757 traps in the state in order to help detect the beetles. Now, officials are now trying to figure out what to do, so the bug won’t spread more.

“They become invasive because there are no natural predators or there are very few,” Long said.

The state Entomologist, Tim Drake, says a quarantine is necessary. However, his office must decide if it will be a state, regional, or county quarantine.

“It’s our responsibility as a state not to send that pest to un-infested areas in other states,” Drake said.

The quarantine will limit movement of items such as logs, chips, or wood.

Drake says the Forestry Industry is the largest commodity industry in the state, so it will be impacted, but he says it’s important to stop the potential spread.

“It’s only capable of moving 15 miles a year on its own, which is a lot, but still man can move it hundreds of miles in one day, so we want to limit that,” Long said.

There aren’t a lot of ash trees in the stat, but an infestation would cause the ones that are here to die.

“Increased risk for wildfires if you have lots of dead trees in a forested area, and then you have public risks with limbs falling,” Long said.

Drake says it usually takes 3 to 5 years for a tree to start showing symptoms. He suggests if people have Ash trees near their home to monitor them. There is a treatment for trees, but it is expensive.

State officials say they’ll decide on the type of quarantine by Monday evening.