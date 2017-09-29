Man charged after leaving baby at business, stealing crane, police say

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who left an infant at a Muskegon manufacturing plant and then stole a crane was arraigned Thursday.

Larry Lee Wolting, 32, was charged with second-degree child abuse, breaking and entering with intent to destroy its contents, malicious destruction of a building more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and operating while intoxicated by crystal meth.

According to court documents, Wolting is a sex offender and was previously convicted of multiple felonies or attempts to commit felonies.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday in the area of Roberts Street and E Barney Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after Wolting took a self-propelled crane from ESCO Company, LLC after an employee said he knocked down power lines and ran through a fence as he crossed the street.

A 2-month-old girl was discovered on the ESCO property, police said. While the child wasn’t visibly harmed, investigators said she and Wolting were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

There is a probable cause conference scheduled for Oct. 5 and a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 12. A cash or surety bond was set at $20,000.

More stories you may like on 7News

Invasive tree killing insect found in Upstate GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agriculture officials held a public hearing Friday morning to address the appearance of an invasive insect …

Upstate HS to have K9 sweep campus after threat on bathroom wall Boiling Springs High School says K9s will sweep the school after a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.

Help find car break-in suspect in Buncombe Co. Deputies are looking for a woman they say broke into a car in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.