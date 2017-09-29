Mom, daughter charged after animals found in “filthy conditions,” deputies say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and daughter have been charged after multiple animals were taken from a property in Belton, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home on Amity Road on Monday, September 25th, at about 5:30 p.m., in reference to numerous horses being kept in deplorable conditions, the sheriff’s office says.
When deputies arrived, they noticed several horses who appeared to be underweight and some that were thin and emaciated.
Deputies say they saw no food or water available, but say the property was in filthy condition.
After further investigation, 11 horses, 5 dogs, 1 goat, and 1 duck were removed from the property.
70-year-old Glenda Gale Hicks and 38-year-old Jamie Gale Hicks were charged with 17 counts of Ill Treatment of Animals.
They are currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
