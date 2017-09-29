PICS: Help police ID person of interest in Rutherfordton

By Published:

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person of interest.

The man is a person of interest for an incident that occurred on Sunday, September 24th.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lt. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-5062 or (828) 289-0383.

After hours, you are asked to call (828) 286-2911.

Person of interest

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

 