Police investigating whether Chesnee man behind 3 murders in 2 states

Related Coverage Man probed in Indiana double murder from Upstate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Investigators are looking into whether a man from Chesnee is connected to three murders in two states.

Daniel Nations, 32, is accused of threatening hikers on a Colorado trail with a hatchet. The Denver Post reports that a gun found in Nations’ car matched the caliber of a weapon used to kill a cyclist in the same area earlier this month. Deputies have not named Nations as a suspect in that case.

Mountain biker Timothy Watkins, 60, was found dead in the Mount Herman area on September 17. Deputies have not released any information about a suspect or suspects in that death.

Investigators in Indiana are looking into a tip that Nations was involved in the deaths of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana.

The victims, 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German, were reported missing on February 13. They were dropped off near a trail to go hiking, but weren’t there when a family member came to pick them up. Searchers found the girls’ bodies the next day.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told WISH-TV that police have made no connection between Nations and the Delphi homicides.

“It’s still early,” he said. “We’re aware of him out there.”

Police released the following statement:

We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and every one of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change – with this tip, or any other tip – rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources.

In July, Indiana State Police released a sketch of a suspect in the case. The suspect has been described as 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and and 180 and 220 pounds with reddish brown hair.

According to the Indiana Sex Offender Registry, Nations’ last known address was in Greenwood, Indiana and he was non-compliant in checking in.

Nations lived in Chesnee for several years and is a 2003 graduate of Chesnee High School.

He was convicted of indecent exposure in 2007 in South Carolina.

Nations last checked in with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

Online court records indicate he agreed to plead guilty to domestic battery committed in the presence of a child in 2016 in Morgan County, Indiana. That same year, he took a plea for public indecency in Bartholomew County, Indiana.

WISH-TV and KXRM contributed to this report.