Police officer shot in Polk Co., GA

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.

GBI says A blue alert has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5’8″, 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)