SpaceX announces details on new Mars rocket

(WSPA) — The CEO of private company, SpaceX, says he wants to send humans to Mars and expedite Earth travel, all with the same rocket.

According to Elon Musk, the new rocket, Big Falcon Rocket, would be able to travel at a maximum speed of 18,000 miles per hour. It would also be able to transport humans anywhere on Earth in under an hour for the same price as an economy airline ticket.

The rocket would take off from a platform over water, into space, and back into the atmosphere on the other side of the world.

That same rocket could be used to push a spaceship to Mars. Musk says this is the first step in the future of colonizing the red planet.

SpaceX plans to send two cargo ships to Mars by 2022 to look for water and resources. The company wants to launch their first human mission by 2024.

Musk made the announcement during a conference in Australia Friday morning.