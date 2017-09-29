Uncle of boy hit, killed by car arrested after beating up driver

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested after he fought a driver who fatally struck his 10-year-old nephew.

The TC Palm reports 31-year-old Calvin Johnson was arrested and charged with battery and violation of probation after the driver struck and killed Antzavious Ellison on Wednesday night.

Authorities say Ellison died in a hospital Thursday morning. Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham says Johnson and the boy’s aunt were crossing the street when Ellison got ahead of them and was hit. Cunningham says Johnson then attacked the driver, punching him and knocking him to the ground.

Authorities say they are investigating, but do not anticipate charges against the driver. It’s unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.

More stories you may like on 7News

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office warns spike in phone scams ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The Sheriff’s Office is warning of an increase in scam calls across Anderson County and with new spoofing software…

Invasive tree killing insect found in Upstate GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agriculture officials held a public hearing Friday morning to address the appearance of an invasive insect …

Upstate HS to have K9 sweep campus after threat on bathroom wall Boiling Springs High School says K9s will sweep the school after a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.

Help find car break-in suspect in Buncombe Co. Deputies are looking for a woman they say broke into a car in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.