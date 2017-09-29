Upstate HS to have K9 sweep campus after threat on bathroom wall

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Boiling Springs High School says it will have Sheriff’s Office K9’s sweep the school after a threatening message was written on a bathroom wall.

The school posted on Facebook in a message directed at parents that a student found the message Thursday afternoon and reported it to officials.

As a result, the school says they will have the Sheriff’s Office check the campus and “maintain a heightened police presence” at the school.

The school wrote in that post that anyone who tries to “evoke fear into the hearts of our students will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and will no longer be a student at Boiling Springs High School.”