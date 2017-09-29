USC AD Releases Statement Relative To Hoops Scandal

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner issued the following statement Friday afternoon with regard to the fact that one of the 10 men arrested in Tuesday’s FBI revelation of a college basketball corruption scandal was a former USC assistant, Lamont Evans.

Tanner’s statement:

The University of South Carolina has been made aware that it is not the target of the Department of Justice investigation and we have received no information to indicate that any current or former member of the USC staff is involved in the federal investigation, other than the previously identified former assistant coach, Lamont Evans.

To proactively demonstrate our commitment to integrity and compliance, we will hire an independent third party that specializes in NCAA matters to conduct a review of the issues that relate to the federal investigation. Our review will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice and the NCAA in a collaborative manner.

The Athletics Department has an extensive education and monitoring program and conducts regular training sessions with coaches and student athletes on NCAA rules. Our efforts have been praised and we expect this review will affirm that once again.

We thank our fans for their continued support of Gamecock Basketball and look forward to the opening exhibition game October 30 at Colonial Life Arena.

Evans was an assistant on Frank Martin’s staff from 2012 to 2016. It’s not clear at this time which, if any, Gamecocks players he may have attempted to influence nor does the statement by Tanner give any indication of current NCAA Enforcement scrutiny of South Carolina’s basketball program or athletic department.