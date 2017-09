The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Verizon cellular phone towers are out of service in the Starr and Iva areas of the county.

Landlines are not affected.

If you are trying to call 911 on a cellphone and can’t, you are asked to go to either the Starr Iva or Grove fire stations. Fire personnel can radio 911 communications or use landlines to get first responders dispatched as needed.

We will keep you updated.