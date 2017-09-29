Weekend Happenings: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

(WSPA) — Greer is celebrating railroad history on Saturday. Railfest is a free event all about rail safety and fun. It’s happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Greer City Park. They’ll have everything from model trains to train rides. They’ll also have food, crafts and inflatables for kids.

You can walk to help people in the Greenville community this weekend with the Transformation Walk. It benefits United Ministries and it’s free to register. The walk begins around Flour Field. Along with the walk they’ll have a block party with food trucks, games and entertainment. Check it out from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Walk or run for another good cause with Race for the Cure at Fluor Field. The fundraising and education event for breast cancer is from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. The event features an 8K a 5K and a 1 mile fun run. Online registration is closed, but you can register at Fluor Field starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.