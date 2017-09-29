Woman arrested in deadly shooting at hotel in Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested, but deputies are looking for other suspects, in the shooting death of a man at a hotel in Greenville.

Winter Mance, 18, is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in the death of Andre Allen, 50, at Woodsprings Suites Hotel.

Allen’s body was found around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the hotel at 116 Chalmers Road. Police say the victim was from Livonia, Michigan. He had been shot at least one time and he had multiple injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they believe other suspects are involved in the death and the investigation is ongoing.

Mance is also facing a weapons charge and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.