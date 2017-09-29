Woman tried to kill baby with spiked breast milk, authorities say

BAY CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana woman accused of trying to kill her infant niece by putting pain relief medication in a bottle of breast milk has been arrested in Michigan.

A U.S. Marshals’ task force arrested 29-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda in Bay City Thursday afternoon, according to a Friday morning news release from the agency. It’s unclear why she traveled to the area.

Rodriguez was wanted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for attempted homicide in connection to the incident. Prosecutors filed charges in the case Monday.

The 11-week-old baby wasn’t injured, but court documents say the milk contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin tablets or capsules, enough to kill an adult.

Court records indicated that Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother found text messages in January her daughter exchanged with her boyfriend. In one, she allegedly describes mixing crushed pills into breast milk for the infant, writing that “I hope she dies.”

Rodriguez-Miranda was allegedly angry that her brother, his fiancee and their daughter had been staying with her and her mother.

