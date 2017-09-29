Woodruff woman killed after crash into tree

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) — Troopers say charges are pending after a Woodruff woman was killed in an early morning crash.

It happened around 5:19 a.m. Friday on Switzer Green Pond Road in Woodruff.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2003 Honda ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Hovis said a 31-year-old passenger was briefly trapped in the car. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Tau Yang of Woodruff, was not injured in the crash.

Hovis said charges are pending.

The victim’s name has not been released.