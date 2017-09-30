1 injured in shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was shot early Saturday morning.

Deputies got the call just before 5:30 a.m.

They found the victim at 1 “C” Street in Judson.

Sergeant Jimmy Bolt said the victim was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone that has any information on what happened is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 23-Crime or the Sheriff’s Office at 271-5210.