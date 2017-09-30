AnMed Fined For Fraudulent Billing

Anderson, S.C (WSPA) – AnMed Health of Anderson will have to pay big bucks to settle federal fraud claims.

Investigators say the hospital fraudulently billed Medicare several times dating back to 2013. That caused the facility to receive higher reimbursements from the government.

A whistleblower notified investigators about the questionable billing. Even thought no criminal charges were filed against anyone, AnMed Health must pay the government $7 million.

“The fact of a settlement and a settlement of substantial size suggests that they acknowledge there was wrongdoing whether it was deliberate or not,” said Neil Caesar, president of the Health Law Center.

A spokesman for AnMed health blamed the billing errors on complicated laws and ever changing rules governing Medicare. The hospital says it put changes in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

The whistle blower will get about $1.5 million of the settlement as required under federal law as well as another $850,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.