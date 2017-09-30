Anderson, S.C (WSPA) – AnMed Health of Anderson will have to pay big bucks to settle federal fraud claims.
Investigators say the hospital fraudulently billed Medicare several times dating back to 2013. That caused the facility to receive higher reimbursements from the government.
A whistleblower notified investigators about the questionable billing. Even thought no criminal charges were filed against anyone, AnMed Health must pay the government $7 million.
“The fact of a settlement and a settlement of substantial size suggests that they acknowledge there was wrongdoing whether it was deliberate or not,” said Neil Caesar, president of the Health Law Center.
A spokesman for AnMed health blamed the billing errors on complicated laws and ever changing rules governing Medicare. The hospital says it put changes in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
The whistle blower will get about $1.5 million of the settlement as required under federal law as well as another $850,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit.
More stories you may like on 7News
AnMed Fined For Fraudulent Billing
AnMed Health of Anderson will have to pay big bucks to settle federal fraud claims.
Economic Development On The Rise in Greer
The city of Greer is the latest Upstate community to catch the attention of business developers and investors.
Man killed in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed in a reported domestic incident at an apartment complex in the City of Anderson early Satu…
‘Reservation Tournament of Champions’ HS band competition underway
CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP App Users: Click Here To Watch Video GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school band competition begins at 2 p.m. and i…
Marlon Wayans performs at The Comedy Zone in Greenville
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is in the Upstate to perform a series of shows at The Comedy Zone.