Body found behind NC church confirmed as missing teen, FBI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Authorities confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of a missing Virginia Beach, Virginia college student was found Friday morning near a church in North Carolina.

The FBI in Norfolk told WAVY-TV that Ashanti Billie, who was missing for 11 days, was found dead behind a church.

A source close to the family told WAVY-TV that the family was notified Friday about a body that was found behind East Stonewall AME Zion Church in Charlotte around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

“While he was cutting…there was some boulders back in the church and he was doing his trimming and he initially smelled something and as he looked he couldn’t identify it assuming it might have been a deer or something,” Reverend Michael McLean of East Stonewall AME Zion Church told CBS affiliate WBTV. “Then, he went and got the foreman. The foreman came and they identified it as a body and at that point called 911.”

On Friday, Ashanti Billie’s family was told to be prepared to head to Charlotte, if needed.

FBI Norfolk released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

Our office has been advised by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the human remains found in Charlotte, North Carolina yesterday have been positively identified as Ashanti Billie.

Billie was last seen driving on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for work on Sept. 18. Billie works at Blimpie’s Subs on the base.

Police recovered her cell phone on Sept. 18 in a dumpster on the corner of Tallyho Terrace and Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk, which is a couple miles away from the base.

Billie’s cream-colored Mini Cooper was found last Saturday in the 9500 block of Lakeside Drive in Ocean View.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

