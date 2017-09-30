Boy shot himself with gun found in console of dad’s van, police say

PARMA, OH (AP) — Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the boy killed Thursday afternoon in the Cleveland suburb of Parma as Christian Hein, of Richfield. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Parma police initially said the boy was 3 years old.

Police say the toddler’s father was outside the van saying goodbye to his parents in the driveway of their Parma home when Christian found the gun and shot himself. An emergency crew took him to a hospital where he died.

Police say the father has a concealed carry permit.

