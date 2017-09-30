Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greer is the latest Upstate community to catch the attention of business developers and investors.
The Greer Development Corporation tells 7 News commercial and residential space downtown is near full occupancy. More restaurants have opened up and there are new buildings under construction along the wade Hampton corridor.
City Council moved forward with a measure Mondayt that could lay the groundwork for a new hotel. Experts say Greer’s access to Greenville, Spartanburg, Atlanta and the Inland Port makes it attractive to new business developers or anyone looking to expand operations.
“We are really hitting on all cylinders right now in commercial development, residential development and industrial development and all three are effectively playing well off of each other,” said Reno Deaton, executive director of Greer Development Corporation.
Deaton says Greer recently hit a housing milestone. Residential construction reached its highest level in the city’s history, driven by the uptick in commercial development.
More stories you may like on 7News
AnMed Fined For Fraudulent Billing
AnMed Health of Anderson will have to pay big bucks to settle federal fraud claims.
Economic Development On The Rise in Greer
The city of Greer is the latest Upstate community to catch the attention of business developers and investors.
Man killed in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed in a reported domestic incident at an apartment complex in the City of Anderson early Satu…
‘Reservation Tournament of Champions’ HS band competition underway
CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP App Users: Click Here To Watch Video GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school band competition begins at 2 p.m. and i…
Marlon Wayans performs at The Comedy Zone in Greenville
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is in the Upstate to perform a series of shows at The Comedy Zone.