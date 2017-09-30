Facebook sending a crew to Puerto Rico

WRIC Published:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (WRIC) — Facebook plans on sending a team to Puerto Rico in an effort to help the island regain internet connection.

This comes after much of Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

Cell phone companies are also sending teams to the island to restore phone lines and help the residents get in touch with the outside world.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will donate $1.5 million to two different organizations helping Puerto Ricans in the hurricane’s aftermath.

More stories you may like on 7News