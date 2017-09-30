Jeweler offers to replace lineman’s lost wedding ring after Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma.

Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media.

Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on.

Sergio’s Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as a way to say “thank you” for the lineman’s hard work.

“I said, ‘we got you.’ We’re going to take care of him and give him something as nice as he had,” said Sergio Pages.

