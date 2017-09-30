Man advertised child porn on social media to get more followers, cops say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When it comes to shameless self-promotion on social media, this story takes the cake.

A 31-year-old Largo man told police he advertised child pornography on social media in order to get more followers.

George Bluze was jailed after police said he created multiple accounts on social media to advertise child pornography.

Police found a pornographic image of a child approximately 7 to 8-years-old on his social media page. The photo has a watermark in the corner for “LS,” a well-known online child pornography magazine, according to police.

When located and questioned, Bluze admitted to possessing and advertising child pornography in order to get “followers,” an affidavit states.

Bluze was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

