ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed in a reported domestic incident at an apartment complex in the City of Anderson early Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson City Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Vernon Place Apartments on Miracle Mile Dr. around 1:30 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kevin Bruster, 46. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information reported on charges at this time.