Marlon Wayans performs at The Comedy Zone in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – He’s been making people laugh for years with roles in “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie” and “The Wayans Brothers.”

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is in the Upstate to perform a series of shows at The Comedy Zone.

This isn’t his first visit to South Carolina.

Wayans shot his latest movie “Naked” in Charleston.

The romantic comedy stars Wayans as a man who wakes up on his wedding day naked in an elevator and has to relive the hour before the ceremony over and over again.

You can see glimpses of the Holy City throughout the movie and some of it even centers around the Cooper River Bridge Run.

The movie is streaming now on Netflix.

Wayans told 7News he loved his time in Charleston, especially the delicious food.

“The food in South Carolina is delicious. You cannot get lean here. By the end of naked I had a belly. I was glad it was time to put my clothes back on because of the food,” Wayans said. “I had a great time down there. I like South Carolina. I have roots here. I have cousins, the Pleasantons, the Pleasants are down here. They run deep. They probably bought all the tickets for the show already.”

Wayans sold out 4 out of 5 shows at The Comedy Zone.

There are still tickets for the 11 p.m. show on Saturday night. For info, click here.