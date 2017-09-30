Murdered Girl Remembered On Birthday Weekend

Gaffney, S.C (WSPA) – The family of a little girl shot while visiting relatives in Gaffney was remembered on what would have been her ninth birthday.

Relatives and friends of Kamryn LaMya Bradley gathered in a Gaffney park Saturday to celebrate her life. Balloons were released in Bradley’s memory and a march was held to raise awareness about gun violence.

Bradley was struck with a bullet after someone fired shots inside her uncle’s home on West Buford last August. No one was charged with Bradley’s murder. Meanwhile, her parents still canvas the area hoping someone will come forward with information.

“We walk, we pass out flyers, we just try to keep the activeness of the case and keep it to the forefront so that justice will be served,” said Kara Wilson, Bradley’s mother.

Gaffney police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.