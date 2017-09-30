PICS: Fires under investigation after crews respond for 3rd consecutive day

Credit: Belton Fire Rescue

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – For the third day in a row, firefighters have been responding to brush, grass, and structure fires on Breazeale Street, according to officials.

Crews from Cheddar, Belton, and Rock Springs fire departments have been responding.

Fire officials say they are doing their best to keep the fires from spreading since it is a heavily wooded area and there are homes nearby.

The fires are under investigation and officials ask that you report any suspicious activity you see.

You can call the Anderson County Fire Department Fire Investigators at 260-4016.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

