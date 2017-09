<a href=” ” style=”line-height:20px;background:url(https://s1.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/lin-media/static/images/PlayButton-28×20.png) no-repeat;padding-left:33px;”> App Users: Click Here To Watch Video</a>

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school band competition begins at 2 p.m. and is being held at the Gaffney High School football stadium.

The competition, named “The Reservation Tournament of Champions”, is hosted by Gaffney High School along with boosters and families involved with the school.

