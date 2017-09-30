Staley Still Awaiting White House Invite

Associated Press

Dawn Staley and her champion South Carolina Gamecocks are still waiting for their invite to the White House.

Staley told The Associated Press on Friday night that she isn’t even sure her team, which won the NCAA women’s basketball title in April, would go now if invited. The night her squad won the school’s first national championship, the Hall of Famer said the team would go to the White House because “it’s what it stands for. It’s what national champions do.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trips to the White House by sports teams this year are no longer a given.

The Golden State Warriors had an invite, but it was later rescinded by the White House when President Donald Trump tweeted that star guard Stephen Curry was “hesitating” in deciding whether to make the traditional champions’ trip to Washington. The NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced this week they would visit the White House. Both the Warriors and the Penguins won their titles months after South Carolina did.

