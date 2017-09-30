Strait, Brooks among stars to play hurricane relief concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An all-star lineup of country stars including George Strait, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more will play a benefit concert in Nashville to raise money for those affected by recent hurricanes.

The Country Rising concert on Nov. 12 will also include performances by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Chris Stapleton.

The concert will benefit the Country Rising Fund of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. It’s a fund established to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria, which have affected Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands.

Tickets for the concert at Bridgestone Arena will go on sale Friday, Oct. 6.

