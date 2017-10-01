Charter Spectrum cable customers lose coverage in southeast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Charter Spectrum cable is experiencing mass outages to their service in some parts of the southeast Sunday.

According to a representative for Charter Spectrum, an equipment failure is the cause of the outages. The company says that they apologize for any service disruption and their engineers are working to restore service to customers as soon as possible.

