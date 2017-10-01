Crews respond to fire at Cherokee Co. haunted house, dispatch says

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire at a haunted house in Blacksburg, according to Cherokee County dispatch.

Blacksburg firefighters are on scene at The Fear Farm on Ninety-Nine Island Road.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as we learn more.

