Gas station robbed in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg gas station was reportedly robbed by a man who claimed to have a gun late Saturday night.

According to a report filed with the Spartanburg Police Department, a man went into the Kangaroo Express in the 2000 block of S Pine St. around 10:45 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk inside.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a white cloth wrapped around his head with only an opening for the eyes.

In a statement given to police, it was reported that the suspect’s hand was covered in a plastic bag, which he then pointed at the clerk. The suspect then said that the clerk had 5 seconds to give him cash from the register or he would shoot.

The clerk then gave the suspect what was in the register and he left on foot immediately after, headed towards Union St.

The two witnesses in the report did not see the suspect get into a vehicle.

According to the report, the suspect was dressed in a dark blue jacket and dark blue jeans.

If you have any information about this reported robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.