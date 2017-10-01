Lil Wayne won’t go through security check, skips SC concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.

A statement Sunday by managers of the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia says Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., refused to enter the building when security workers sought to apply “the venue’s standard safety procedures.” The arena’s management says it wasn’t willing to make an exception for the headliner of Saturday night’s show “and jeopardize safety.”

Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz and Cardi B performed as scheduled.

Lil Wayne’s representative did not respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

He spent eight months in a New York City jail for gun possession after police found the weapon on his tour bus as he left a 2007 concert.

