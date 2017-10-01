Mauldin barbershop offers haircuts for hurricane relief

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Aid is starting to come in to islands devastated by Hurricane Maria 11 days after the storm hit.

However, the owner of Sharper Image Barbershop in Mauldin, whose of Puerto Rican descent, decided to help on his own.

He organized a donation drive on Wednesday, and on Sunday, he opened up his shop to give haircuts in exchange for donations.

“I’m heartbroken,” Ramon Lopez, the shop’s owner said. “It’s incredible the damage that Maria did…There’s still places out there flooded, no communication, no electricity, and she’s been gone 10 days. It’s hard to see that.”

He says the support from the community for his donation drive has been wonderful. He says they’ve collected around two tons of items such as water, clothes, canned foods, toiletries, feminine products, and bug repellant.

“Anything that we can get out there that they need because everybody lost everything,” Lopez said. “If it wasn’t because of the winds, it was because of the floods.”

His barbershop partnered with the Red Cross to help send the items to the island.

Lopez says he had people from all over the Upstate, Georgia and as far away as Australia stop by his shop to support the donation drive. “Someone’s got to help,” said Paul Wherry of Australia. “The island is being devastated, and the government isn’t really doing much.”

However, for many others at the barbershop, the situation is personal. Many of the barbers in the area have family in Puerto Rico, and some have not been able to contact them.

“You’re wondering how they’re doing, if they’re doing, because you really don’t know,” said Curtis A. Ingram, who owns Jael Barber and Style Shop in Mauldin. Ingram says he hasn’t been able to contact his sister-in-law and nieces and nephews since the storm hit.

Lopez says he knows his family is all alive, but he’s hearing horror stories of the conditions they’re living in on the island.

“We have a barber, his sister waited in line from 5 in the morning to 8 p.m. to get gas, and her purse was stolen,” Lopez said. “She didn’t go after them because she was going to lose her spot in line.”

People who stopped by the shop say they wish the government did more sooner, especially since everyone on the island is American.

“It’s hard,” Lopez said. “Right now, people are getting desperate, and they don’t know what to do…That’s why the people are coming together because the government isn’t doing what they should, and we have family out there dying, and friends out there starving.”

Lopez says they’ll be accepting donations for as long as the island needs it.

They’ll also be sending supplies to Mexico for victims of the earthquakes.