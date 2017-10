GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Dozens of cyclists raced through Greenville to raise money for Parkinson’s Disease research.

It was part of the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Tour De Fox series.

This was the event’s first time in Greenville.

Cyclists took off from Furman University for their choice of a long, medium or short ride.

The event in Greenville raised more than $150,000.

That money will be donated to organizations to find better treatments for Parkinson’s and help find a cure.