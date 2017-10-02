12 deadliest mass shootings in recent US history

LAS VEGAS (WKRN) – A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Here’s a look back at the deadliest mass shootings in the U.S over the last two decades.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada – Route 91 Festival – At least 50 dead

2. Orlando, Florida – Pulse nightclub – At least 49 dead

At least 50 people were killed and 53 more injured in a shooting June 12, 2016 at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

3. Virginia Tech: 32 dead in 2007

Seung-Hui Cho, 23, killed 32 people on the campus of Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007 before taking his own life.

4. Sandy Hook: 27 dead in 2012

Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 children aged between 6 and 7 years old, as well as six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.

5. San Bernardino: 14 dead in 2015

Fourteen people were killed and 17 others wounded when two people wielding guns and explosives burst into a holiday party in San Bernardino, California, on Dec. 2, 2015.

T-6. Columbine: 13 dead in 1999

On April 20, 1999, two teens went on a shooting spree at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20 others.

T-6. Binghamton, New York: 13 dead in 2009

Jiverly Voong, a naturalized American citizen from Vietnam, shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association immigration center in Binghamton, New York, on April 3, 2009.

T-6. Fort Hood: 13 dead in 2009

Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009.

T-6. Navy Yard Shootings: 13 dead in 2013

Gunman Aaron Alexis, 34, shot and killed twelve people and injured three others in a mass shooting September 16, 2013, at the headquarters of the Naval Sea Systems Command inside the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

10. Aurora Theater Shooting: 12 dead in 2012

James Holmes is charged with killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 more in a shooting spree in a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, on July 20, 2012.

11. Oregon college shooting: 10 killed in 2015

A shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 1, 2015, left 10 people dead and wounded at least seven others. The gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers

12. Charleston Church Shooting: 9 dead in 2015

Dylann Roof is accused of killing nine people during a prayer service at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 17, 2015.

