20-year sentence for man who shot Woodruff police officer in 2016

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A Woodruff man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he shot a police officer who was executing a search warrant.

40-year-old Dennis Ray Alexander pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon By a Person Convicted of a Violent Crime, and Distribution of Crack Cocaine.

Alexander shot Woodruff Police Sergeant Darrell Dawkins on Mach 14 of last year.

Dawkins was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital for his injury.

Police had used a confidential informant to buy $20 worth of crack at Alexander’s home on Harrison Street before they served the search warrant.

Alexander must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for release. He will also serve a 10-year federal prison sentence for a firearms violation concurrently.