3rd suspect in Spartanburg Rodeway Inn shooting under arrest

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – A third suspect – wanted in a shooting at a hotel in Spartanburg in September – has been arrested.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says Ja-Quill Walik Tabbar Morgan, 17, of Spartanburg turned himself in Sunday afternoon. He is charged with burglary first degree, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Morgan has been wanted since what the sheriff’s office says was a deadly self defense shooting on September 10 at a Rodeway Inn.

Spartanburg County investigators say three men entered a room at that hotel intending to rob a man. “The (victim), in fear for his life, was able to retrieve his handgun and defend himself, which resulted in the unfortunate loss of life of two of the individuals,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a release.

The two teens who died were identified as 18-year-old Bryson Miller and 19-year-old Kejuante Clarke by the coroner’s office.

Deputies consulted with the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and determined that their deaths appear to be justifiable homicides. Earlier in the day, Coroner Rusty Clevenger had ruled the deaths homicides.

The sheriff’s office said previously the identity of the shooter will not be released because he and his family have been receiving death threats over social media.