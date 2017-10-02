4 schools on lockdown as deputies look for suspects in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Four schools in Powdersville are on lockdown, according to Anderson School District 1 Superintendent David Havird.

The lockdown was put in place out of caution as deputies search for a robbery suspect in the area.

The schools that are currently on lockdown include Concrete Primary, Powdersville Elementary, Powdersville Middle, and Powdersville High School.

According to Det. Nikki Carson, a suspect attempted to break into a home in Easley.

She says they tried to flee in a vehicle, but then crashed behind a home on Venus Court and ran on foot.

Two suspects are in custody and deputies are searching for a third suspect.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Mom arrested after whipping son with phone cord, police say A Spartanburg woman has been arrested after police say she whipped her child with a phone cord, leaving marks on his face, back and legs.

Man arrested after 2 girls sexually assaulted in Spartanburg Co., deputies say A man has been arrested after two girls were sexually assaulted, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff IDs gunman who killed 50, wounded 400 in Las Vegas attack A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in mode…

LIVE: 58 dead, about 515 hurt after concert attack in Las Vegas A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival …

Cherokee Co. haunted house fire deemed suspicious, officials say Multiple fire crews responded Sunday night to a fire at a haunted attraction in Blacksburg.