4 schools on lockdown as deputies look for suspects in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Four schools in Powdersville are on lockdown, according to Anderson School District 1 Superintendent David Havird.

The lockdown was put in place out of caution as deputies search for a robbery suspect in the area.

The schools that are currently on lockdown include Concrete Primary, Powdersville Elementary, Powdersville Middle, and Powdersville High School.

According to Det. Nikki Carson, a suspect attempted to break into a home in Easley.

She says they tried to flee in a vehicle, but then crashed behind a home on Venus Court and ran on foot.

Two suspects are in custody and deputies are searching for a third suspect.

