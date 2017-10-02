Asheville musician safe after Las Vegas concert attack

(WSPA) – A musician from Asheville was among the performers taking part in the Route 91 Harvest festival when a gunman opened fire killing at least 50 people in Las Vegas.

Luke Combs tweeted he was safe shortly after the attack:

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

According to the singer’s online biography, the 27-year-old is an Asheville native. He was named a 2017 Artist To Watch by Amazon Music, Billboard, Bobby Bones, CMT, Huffington Post, Nashville Lifestyles, Pandora & Rolling Stone. His song “This One’s For You” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

He’s also known for his single “Hurricane,” which has had more than 100 million streams.

Combs attended Appalachian State University.

Jason Aldean was performing when authorities say a Las Vegas man opened fire, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200 in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.